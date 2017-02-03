Tim Hardaway Jr. had the noisy game, but Dwight Howard was everywhere for the Hawks. In his first return to Houston, Howard finished with 24 points, 23 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks, helping Atlanta climb back from a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Howard, 31, spent three seasons in Houston. He and the Rockets made the playoffs twice and the Conference Finals in 2015.

He also rocked some crazy kicks tonight.