Over the weekend, Dwyane Wade surprised a local Chicago family with brand new furniture and holiday gifts. The Bulls partnered with The RoomPlace and Wade’s World Foundation to give the Middleton Family a redecorated home and tickets to Chicago’s home game on Wednesday,December 21 against the Wizards. The Middleton Family left their home for the day and came home to all new bedroom sets, courtesy of The RoomPlace, according to the team. Presents under the tree included pairs of the Way of Wade 5.

Check out the photos above. D-Wade broadcast the surprise as it happened, too, via Facebook Live:

Photos via Grace Wiley/Chicago Bulls