A week ago, Gerald Green was in Boston to visit his son when he learned that the Rockets wanted to sign him to a non-guaranteed deal. He suited up for Houston against the Celtics last Thursday (playing 11 minutes) and has been incredible since, reaching double figures in his last four games while knocking down over 50 percent of his shots — most of which have been three-pointers.

The 31-year-old journeyman took it to a new level against the Warriors in the Rockets’ 124-114 loss tonight, though, scoring 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting (8-of-15 from three). While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Dubs were too much for the Beard-less Rockets, Green helped keep them in the game until late in the fourth quarter.

He has now scored 56 points in his last two games, and has helped Houston deal with the loss of Harden to a hamstring strain. It’s a pretty awesome story for a guy who was cut by the Bucks in the preseason.

Video courtesy of MLG Highlights/Youtube