With his 4 three-pointers and 9-18 shooting, Gordon Hayward led the Jazz to a big win against the Clippers. LA is chasing Utah in the standings and Hayward’s 27 points helped to give his squad a two-game lead in the standings.

Hayward had 4 dimes and 3 boards and 8 points in the final frame. After tonight’s effort, Hayward’s up to 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the season.