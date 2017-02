In addition to scoring 29 points on 11-17 shooting, Gordon Hayward bagged two huge dunks on Giannis Antetokounmpo and another one on 7-1 Thon Maker last night. His efforts helped the Jazz pick up the 109-95 win.

Gordie gets up again! pic.twitter.com/1WBr4PW43f — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 25, 2017

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins