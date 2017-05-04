Gregg Popovich was beside himself when James Harden drew a ridiculous foul on Patty Mills while attempting a three in the third quarter of the Spurs’ 121-96 Game 2 win.

When the replay showed on the jumbotron, Pop belted out his frustration with a hearty “WHAT THE F***!”

This is hardly the first time Harden has drawn a precarious foul.

Earlier this season, Draymond Green said that Harden‘s strategy of scoops his arms into defenders to draw the foul should be in violation of the League’s “Unnatural Acts” rule.

Back in February, Harden climbed on top of Michael Carter-Williams’ back—fouling out the Bulls guard with 1:49 left in overtime.

Basketball Breakdown recently made a video that depicts Harden’s uncanny ability to draw fouls, including his three-point shot foul and scoop move:

