Kawhi Leonard is “the best player in the League” according to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Pop credits The Klaw’s two-way dominance as what separates the All-Star forward from the pack, though Leonard remains uninterested in the debate.

San Antonio finished off the Memphis Grizzlies in six games, and now moves on to face the Houston Rockets in the second round.

Per the AP:

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, and the Spurs advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating Memphis 103-96 on Thursday night to take the series 4-2.

 

“I’m seriously thrilled that we were able to get through that first round,” Popovich said. “That’s the good news. The bad news is that now we have to go play Houston.”

 

[Tony] Parker added 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting, while LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and 12 rebounds. San Antonio outrebounded Memphis 46-28, with 16 of those offensive boards. That led to 17 second-chance points.

