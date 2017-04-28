Kawhi Leonard is “the best player in the League” according to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Gregg Popovich on Kawhi Leonard: "The best player in the league right now." (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/1bEXSyKIB5 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 28, 2017

Pop credits The Klaw’s two-way dominance as what separates the All-Star forward from the pack, though Leonard remains uninterested in the debate.

Kawhi on Popovich's comments one being the best player in the #NBA right now… #Spurs pic.twitter.com/c34zAMe3m0 — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) April 28, 2017

San Antonio finished off the Memphis Grizzlies in six games, and now moves on to face the Houston Rockets in the second round.

Per the AP:

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, and the Spurs advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating Memphis 103-96 on Thursday night to take the series 4-2. “I’m seriously thrilled that we were able to get through that first round,” Popovich said. “That’s the good news. The bad news is that now we have to go play Houston.” [Tony] Parker added 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting, while LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and 12 rebounds. San Antonio outrebounded Memphis 46-28, with 16 of those offensive boards. That led to 17 second-chance points.

