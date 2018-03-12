Isaiah Thomas Leads Lakers in Blowout of Cavs

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points and handed out nine assists against his old team Sunday night, but insisted that the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-113 victory wasn’t a “revenge game” against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thomas says he remains to many of his former Cavs teammates and that he’s ready to move on.

Julius Randle had a career-high 36 points and 14 boards as the Purple and Gold snapped a seven-game losing streak to Cleveland.

Per Cleveland.com: