Isaiah Thomas Leads Lakers in Blowout of Cavs

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points and handed out nine assists against his old team Sunday night, but insisted that the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-113 victory wasn’t a “revenge game” against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Thomas says he remains to many of his former Cavs teammates and that he’s ready to move on.
Julius Randle had a career-high 36 points and 14 boards as the Purple and Gold snapped a seven-game losing streak to Cleveland.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I only played 15 games with the Cavs, so it wasn’t like it was a revenge game,” Thomas said. “I keep saying the world knows what I bring, so I don’t got to play so good just to show them what they gave away. It’s nothing like that. I have really close friends on that team, and those guys are great guys, they just made a business decision, and I’m trying to move on … for the most part.”
Thomas scored 14 in the second half and shot 7-of-16 for the game with nine assists and five boards.
“If given the opportunity, I can play like that every night,” Thomas said. “It’s no surprise, I’ve done that before.”