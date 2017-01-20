Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas describes his way of creating motivation out of criticism in a brand new NBA spot. “I’ve been against all odds my whole life, but that’s not going to stop me,” IT says. “It just made me work even harder. It just made we want to prove them wrong.”

Averaging a career-best 28.7 ppg on 46 percent shooting, Isaiah is doing just that.

The spot—which also features clips of iconic “small guys” Muggsy Bogues, Spud Webb, Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry—will make its TV premiere on Saturday during the Cavaliers vs Spurs game at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

