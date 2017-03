Isaiah Thomas had the TD Garden all nostalgic after pulling a move popularized by former Celtic guard Rajon Rondo.

Thomas hit Karl-Anthony Towns with the “Rondo Fake,” as it’s come to be known, to the delight of the Boston crowd.

Boston's seen this move a couple times… pic.twitter.com/Rvrb9Fy4kq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 16, 2017

Thomas finished the game with 27 points to extend his streak as the Celtics’ leading scorer to 32 straight games.

RELATED:

WATCH: Allen Iverson vs Isaiah Thomas Mixtape