Isiah Thomas: ‘I’m Picking LeBron James Over Michael Jordan’

by March 20, 2018
1,829

Isiah Thomas addressed the G.O.A.T. debate Monday night on NBA TV, giving the title to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and adding that he’d pick LeBron James over Michael Jordan for the second spot in the all-time ranking.

Zeke argues that LBJ’s “total body of work” gives him the edge over MJ.

Thomas says what separates James is his all-around game, and unmatched physical dominance:

“Right now, I’m picking LeBron James over Michael Jordan,” Thomas said.

“Because Jordan would beat you scoring, but this guy beats you at everything. He rebounds, he assists, he gets everybody involved.

“And he’s bigger, he’s faster, he’s stronger.”

         
