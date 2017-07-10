You can’t get Jamal Crawford out of the gym. Fresh off of signing a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he went to work in his own pro-am and had no problem letting a defender know that he is one of the best sixth men in the league at his Crawsover League in Seattle.

Formerly the Seattle Pro-Am, J-Crossover took over the league and it’s already been live in its opening weeks. After a nameless defender got a bucket on him and got in his face, Jamal brought out all the sauce. Crossovers, behind the backs, and 30-foot three pointers. His ridiculous handle hasn’t dissipated one bit with each year that goes by and when you see Jamal with the freedom to show the full arsenal, you see why the 37 year old is regarded as one of the best ball handlers in the League. Along with his excellence with the rock in his hands, Crawford continues to make a difference in the community of Seattle in countless ways, with the free Crawsover League just being one ‎to keep basketball going in the Emerald City.

For the game, the namesake of the Crawsover League finished with 26 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.



Big thanks to Ballislife for the video