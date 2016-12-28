The Houston Rockets outlasted the Dallas Mavericks 123-107 Tuesday night, in a game marred by plenty of trash talking and technical fouls.

Trevor Ariza took offense to something said by Mavs center Salah Mejri, and was waiting for the big fella outside the locker room after the game (though arena security made sure nothing popped off.)



Mavs center Salah Mejri apparently said something about Trevor Ariza's wife, kids. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 28, 2016

James Harden scored a game-high 34 points and was irritated by the hard screens set by Andrew Bogut.

The Beard said Dallas was “disrespectful” throughout the game.



James Harden:"I don't know what they were on tonight.That other team was trippin'. Just disrespectful." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 28, 2016





What we experienced today as a team. Was the upmost disrespect. And total disrespect to Us and the GAME OF BASKETBALL…Still got the W tho — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) December 28, 2016

