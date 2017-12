James Harden continued his MVP play on Monday, leading the Rockets back from a 13-point deficit to defeat the Pelicans 130-123.

Harden hit a dagger three-pointer with 50.3 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.

Harden recorded 26 points (8-16 FG), 17 assists and 6 steals as the Rockets won their 10th straight and 16th of their last 17.