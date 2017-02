James Harden had 41, 8 and 8 last night against the Hawks, but the Rockets lost. Tonight, he upped his production and helped the Rockets come out with an overtime win against the Heat. The Beard’s 42 points came on 13-33 shooting, along with 5 three-pointers and 11-14 foul shots. Harden’s season averages now stand at 29 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists. The Rockets are 37-17, third in the West.