Led by James Harden’s third consecutive triple-double—23 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds—the Houston Rockets took care of the visiting Washington Wizards 101-91 Monday night, earning their fifth win in a row.

Eric Gordon scored a game-high 31 points for the Rockets.

Harden’s ninth triple-dip of the season came on the heels of a remarkable 53/17/16 New Year’s Eve performance against the Knicks.

