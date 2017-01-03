Led by James Harden’s third consecutive triple-double—23 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds—the Houston Rockets took care of the visiting Washington Wizards 101-91 Monday night, earning their fifth win in a row.
Eric Gordon scored a game-high 31 points for the Rockets.
Harden’s ninth triple-dip of the season came on the heels of a remarkable 53/17/16 New Year’s Eve performance against the Knicks.
Per the AP:
In this one, Harden committed six turnovers and was just 2 for 11 on 3-pointers after going 9 for 16 against New York.
“The beauty of it is, when my shot isn’t falling and when I’m not shooting the ball well, I’ve got other guys around me who can make up for it,” Harden said. “Tonight, Eric and Ryan (Anderson) stepped up for us and made big plays.”
John Wall had 18 points and 11 assists for Washington, which snapped a three-game winning streak and failed to move over .500 for the first time since it was 6-5 last season.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus