James Harden stands alone as the only player in NBA history to ever have two 50-point triple-doubles. TWO. His last 50-point triple-double came on New Year’s Eve against the Knicks.

Tonight, Harden scored 36 points in the second half, winding up with 2 steals, 1 block and 13 rebounds and 13 assists. He shot 16-28 from the field, 6-11 from three and 13-14 from the foul line.

Putting James Harden's feat in perspective: There have been nine 50-pt triple doubles in NBA history. Beard has had two in the past 28 days — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 28, 2017

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins