James Johnson has been around for a while. The 29-year-old made his NBA debut in 2009 with the Bulls. Since then, he’s traveled around and popped up with the Raptors, Kings, Grizzlies and now the Heat. At 6-9, 250 pounds, he’s a big dude. Stephen Curry found that out first-hand during tonight’s matchup.

Peep the video above to see Johnson posterize the reigning MVP with a massive two-handed dunk.