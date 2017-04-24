During a break in Game 4 of the Jazz-Clippers series on Sunday, two fans were invited to race inside inflatable balls.

The spectacle took a violent turn once the adult fan wearing a Clippers jersey shoved his adolescent opponent.

To avenge the cheap shot, the Jazz’s mascot delivered a huge hit from behind to the adult fan, knocking him off his feet.

Tell us what you think: Was the sequence staged?

