During a break in Game 4 of the Jazz-Clippers series on Sunday, two fans were invited to race inside inflatable balls.

The spectacle took a violent turn once the adult fan wearing a Clippers jersey shoved his adolescent opponent.

To avenge the cheap shot, the Jazz’s mascot delivered a huge hit from behind to the adult fan, knocking him off his feet.

Tell us what you think: Was the sequence staged?

Adult @LAClippers fan is a dick to kid in fun quarter-time race.@utahjazz mascot DEE-STROYS him. Kid wins race.#NBAPlayoffs2017 pic.twitter.com/aDlYQwdISR — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) April 24, 2017

.@LAClippers @utahjazz Oh wow. That fan looked in bad nick. Even the Jazz announcer asked "Is he OK?" pic.twitter.com/vx6srX5En9 — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) April 24, 2017

