The Bulls fought back from an 11-point deficit against the Cavs behind Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Rajon Rondo. Butler had 25 points (10 in the fourth quarter), 6 rebounds and 5 assists . Mirotic came out strong and finished with 6 three-pointers en route to his 28 points, adding 10 rebounds, too. Rondo handed out 15 assists to go along with his 7 points and 9 rebounds. The Bulls  won out 99-93, sweeping the Cavs this season.

Video courtesy of Chicago Bulls