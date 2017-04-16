The Utah Jazz may have lost Rudy Gobert less than 20 second into Game 1, but they still had “ISO” Joe Johnson.

If there’s a gene for “clutch,” Johnson has proved time and again over his career that he has it.

With the game tied at 95-95, Johnson took the ball up the court with 13.1 seconds remaining, drove into the lane and floated the game-winning shot over DeAndre Jordan’s outstretched arm.

ISO JOE pic.twitter.com/UEmmThLCta — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 16, 2017

Fifteen seasons into his NBA career, ISO Joe is alive and well.