Joel Embiid has long been enamored with the point guard position, and jokes that he’ll be a floor general before it’s all said and done.

The rookie center was chatting with reporters following the Philadelphia Sixers’ dramatic, last-second victory Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and discussed how much he enjoys playing alongside fellow big man Nerlens Noel.

Your browser does not support iframes.

As for those PG dreams: Embiid, it should be noted, averages nearly twice the amount of turnovers (3.7) as he does assists (1.9).

Per CSN Philly (via CBS):



“I’ve always thought that I’m a guard,” Embiid said. “So having him rolling to the basket, because he’s so athletic, he can catch lobs, and me just playing on the perimeter or posting up and just handling the ball — by the end of my career, I want to be a point guard, so that was good.”

Related

Joel Embiid Says He’ll Be the Best Center Before DeMarcus Cousins Retires