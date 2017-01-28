The Sixers didn’t get the win tonight but Joel Embiid put on a show in front of Allen Iverson and Kevin Hart. The Process had 32 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, nearly leading Philly to a big win against one of the League’s best teams.

Embiid’s set the city on fire and he garnered huge praise from Hart, a Philly-native. Watch the video above to see Embiid go off and to see Hart talk about the 22-year-old.

“The city’s excited, we’ve got a basketball team that’s young and they seem to be doing the right thing,” Hart said. “We’ve seen the worst, now it’s time to see better things.”

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins