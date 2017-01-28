The Sixers didn’t get the win tonight but Joel Embiid put on a show in front of Allen Iverson and Kevin Hart. The Process had 32 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, nearly leading Philly to a big win against one of the League’s best teams.
Embiid’s set the city on fire and he garnered huge praise from Hart, a Philly-native. Watch the video above to see Embiid go off and to see Hart talk about the 22-year-old.
“The city’s excited, we’ve got a basketball team that’s young and they seem to be doing the right thing,” Hart said. “We’ve seen the worst, now it’s time to see better things.”
Video courtesy of FreeDawkins
Commentscomments powered by Disqus