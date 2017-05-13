The Celtics showed up to Game 6 wearing all black, seemingly to mock the Wizards who wore black to a regular-season game against Boston on January 24.

The Celtics showed up to Game 6 wearing all black. They’re trying to put the Wizards away tonight at 8 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UzysSWrRed — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2017

After hitting the game-winning three-pointer with 3.9 seconds left to give Washington the W, John Wall had some choice words for his opponents in his post-game interview.

“I ain’t going home. “Don’t come to my city, wearing all black, talking about it’s a funeral. “We’ve worked too hard for this. All we ask for is a Game 7, 50-50.”

Wall and Bradley Beal scored the Wizards 10 points in the final 90 seconds to force Game 7.

The series will conclude in Boston on Monday at 8 p.m. EST.

