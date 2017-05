John Wall scored 23 of his 26 points in the second half, including the game-winning three-point shot with 3.9 seconds left to give the Wizards a 92-91 win over the Celtics in Game 6.

Wall finished the first half with just one field goal, but flipped the switch after the break.

Game 7 will be played on Monday in Boston.

