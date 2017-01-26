Fresh off being named to his fourth All-Star Game, John Wall joined Shaq, Kenny, Ernie and Chuck on TNT tonight. Wall’s averaging a career-best 23 points a game, 2.2 steals and 10 assists, his third straight season of putting up double-digit dimes.

As is normally the case with the TNT crew, Wall discussed a number of topics, spanning from the Wizards’ budding rivalry with the Celtics, Kevin Garnett and Charles Barkley’s style, the evolution of his game and his claim that he and Bradley Beal are the best backcourt in the League.

“Who’s second best?” Ernie asked.

“They gotta figure it out from there,” Wall said with a smile. Watch the full segment above.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto