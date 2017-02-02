The Wizards are on absolute tear these days. Standing at 29-20, fourth in the East, they haven’t lost at Verizon Center since December 6.

John Wall has been right in the thick of things, locking up another appearance in the All-Star Game and dominating opponents seemingly every night.

Tonight Wall and the Wizards beat the Lakers 116-108. The seven-year pro shot 11-23 from the field, 3-7 from deep, had 11 assists, 3 steals and 3 rebounds to go along with his 33 points.