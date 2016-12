Coming into tonight, John Wall’s 9.7 assists per game put him at third in the League. It’s much more difficult to quantify his passion and competitiveness. If we could, he’d be up there as a League-leader in that as well.

Earlier in the game, GiannisĀ Antetokounmpo blocked Wall’s shot, which led them to having a little back-and-forth. Wall got back at the Greek Freak with a series of moves before throwing a dime to Markieff Morris. Watch the play above.