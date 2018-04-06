John Wall Says He Doesn’t Get the Same Calls as LeBron James

LeBron James took over down the stretch Thursday night, masterfully engineering a 119-115 comeback win against the Washington Wizards, and afterwards, John Wall lamented that refs don’t treat him the same way they do the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar when he attacks the cup.

John Wall believes he couldn't get calls down the stretch, so he was focused on looking for his teammates. Spoke about the difficulty of stopping LeBron and #Wizards playing much better in second half. pic.twitter.com/IHOsoYxI3T — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 6, 2018

“It’s kinda tough,” Wall told reporters. “Because I try to do the same thing as LeBron. But when I turn the corner and get downhill I don’t get those same calls when people put hands on me or contact with me. I already knew the play before that when I drove on LeBron I wasn’t gonna get a call. So why even put myself in that position? Same thing happened with Jeff Green. I knew they wasn’t gonna give me a call, so I tried to find a teammate for a wide-open shot. Just give that guy credit for making a great defensive stop.”

Wall finished with 28 points and 14 assists, but LeBron James won the duel with 33 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds.

J-Wall condedes that the Wizards (like the rest of the NBA) lack answers for LeBron.

