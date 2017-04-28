After seeing Washington’s 22-point lead cut to just two, John Wall went off for 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wizards to a 115-99 Game 6 win, and a trip to the second round.

With 3:31 remaining, Wall knocked-down a fadeaway to open up a 9-point lead. He then looked to Julio Jones, Gucci Mane and Quavo and talked some trash as the Hawks called timeout.

Wall went on to score the Wizards final 13 points en route to a playoff career-high 42 points.

After the game, Wall told reporters what he said: “I told them I was going to get 35 or more and we was going to win.”

John Wall on what he told @juliojones_11, @gucci1017 & @QuavoStuntin : “I told them I was going to get 35 or more and we was going to win." pic.twitter.com/kqbpJwe04h — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2017



