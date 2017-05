With the Cavs holding a 38-point lead early in the second half, JR Smith wanted to let Celtics fans know that there would be no more games played in Boston this season.

Smith signaled a sweep to the crowd as he dusted the TD Garden floor with an imaginary broom.

The Cavs would go on to win Game 2, 130-86.

