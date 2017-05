After blowing out the Celtics in Game 1, the Cavs turned things up to another level in Game 2.

Seemingly every bucket was going in for Cleveland in the first half, as they opened up a 72-31 lead with JR Smith‘s insane turnaround jumper at the buzzer.

The 41-point halftime lead was the largest in playoff history.

The previous high was 40 points by Pistons over Bullets in 1987.

