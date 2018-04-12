JR Smith: LeBron James Surpassed Michael Jordan Two Years Ago

by April 12, 2018
1

The Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate ended a couple of years ago, according to JR Smith.

Smith makes an argument for why he believes LBJ surpassed MJ in the G.O.A.T. rankings.

JR says that James’ staggering longevity and body of work puts him in a class all by himself.

Per Uninterrupted:

“MJ was the greatest of all time, in my opinion, up until two years ago,” Smith said.

“The last couple years, at 33 years old, averaging a triple-double a whole month walking into the playoffs. Just hit 31,000 points the other day.

“Hit 30,000 points earlier this year…8,000 rebounds…8,000 assists…”

   
