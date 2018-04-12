JR Smith: LeBron James Surpassed Michael Jordan Two Years Ago

The Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate ended a couple of years ago, according to JR Smith.

Smith makes an argument for why he believes LBJ surpassed MJ in the G.O.A.T. rankings.

"Michael was the greatest of all time, in my opinion…up until two years ago."@TheRealJRSmith keeps it real about MJ vs. @KingJames in a wide-ranging interview with @TeamVic and @pr_RWTW. Watch the FULL interview: https://t.co/PXiOQXZ2Eq pic.twitter.com/dgFd2kU0kV — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 12, 2018

JR says that James’ staggering longevity and body of work puts him in a class all by himself.

Per Uninterrupted: