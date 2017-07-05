Hours after agreeing to sign sharpshooter Omri Casspi to a one-year contract, the Warriors doubled-down on lethal shooting by reportedly adding Nick Young to their roster.

Free agent guard Nick Young has agreed to a one-year, $5.2M deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Young is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he averaged 13.2 points per game on 40% three-point shooting for the Lakers. Kevin Durant used Twitter to welcome his new teammate.

