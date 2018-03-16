Jusuf Nurkic Earns Respect for Contesting LeBron James’ Dunk

LeBron James threw down the dunk of the year Thursday night in Portland, leaping from the middle of the lane to smash it all over Jusuf Nurkic.

While everyone else (understandably) lost their minds over the jam, Nurkic’s Blazers teammates said they respected him for getting in harm’s way.

And the big fella enjoyed the last laugh, as the Cleveland Cavaliers left Rip City with a 113-105 loss.

