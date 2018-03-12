Karl-Anthony Towns With Clutch Performance vs Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves past the visiting Golden State Warriors 109-103.

Kevin Durant finished with a game-high 39 points, but was outdueled at crunch time by Towns.

KAT added 16 rebounds, two assists and a steal as Minny snapped a three-game losing streak.

Per the Star Tribune: