Karl-Anthony Towns With Clutch Performance vs Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves past the visiting Golden State Warriors 109-103.
Kevin Durant finished with a game-high 39 points, but was outdueled at crunch time by Towns.
KAT added 16 rebounds, two assists and a steal as Minny snapped a three-game losing streak.
Per the Star Tribune:
“I feel comfortable with all of them because I work on my craft,” Towns said. “Those shots I take, those are not out of the wind. I practice those shots. Obviously, it was harder because of the situation, the defensive pressure, everything like that. But I have an amazing coaching staff here that we work night in and night out with those kinds of situations and pressure to make sure that if the ball is ever to find my hands in those situations I can make the shot.”
Towns sounded more appreciative than vindicated by the offense running through his large hands.
“Obviously, it’s humbling, that they respect the work I put into my craft,” Towns said. “I’m blessed to catch the ball in that kind of situation and be able to capitalize.”