The Spurs/Grizzlies series has turned out to one of the best battles of the postseason. After tonight’s Grizzlies’ win (and instantly classic game), we’re knotted at 2-2. Kawhi Leonard did everything he could to make sure that his team won the game. He scored 16 straight points to close out the fourth and wound up with 43 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals. He was absolutely everywhere, on both sides of the ball.

But Mike Conley was also putting in that good work. The man who got paid $153 million delivered on every penny of that contract with his 35 point, 9 rebound and 8 assist performance. He stepped up in the fourth to make the bucket that sent the game to overtime. He dictated the pace. He didn’t back down. He had 11 points in the fourth and then 5 more in the extra session.

Watch the highlights of the quiet superstars above. The series shifts back to San Antonio on Tuesday.