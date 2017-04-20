Kawhi Leonard’s game is built on fundamentals. He doesn’t look to entertain the crowd every time down and he keeps quiet even when he drops a light 25 points. But at 25-years-old, Leonard’s athletic ability is still in peak form. He can rise up with the utmost ease and take advantage of his strength and quickness.

So when he does take to the air, the fundamentally sound superstar can provide a nice highlight. It’s pretty rare for Vince Carter to get a taste of his own medicine, too.

Video courtesy of Spurs