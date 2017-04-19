Nearly two years after infamously dislocating Kevin Love’s shoulder in what Love would later call “a bush-league play,” Kelly Olynyk was back at it again.

Olynyk came dangerously close to causing similar harm to Chicago’s Robin Lopez, as he yanked Lopez’s left arm with two hands on Tuesday.

Kelly Olynyk about to do it!! pic.twitter.com/GEJIcaBG05 — Per Sources Sports (@PerSources) April 19, 2017

No whistle was called on the play.

The NBA almost certainly will be reviewing the video to determine if it’s a “non-basketball play.” In the meantime, we take you back to April 26, 2015:

