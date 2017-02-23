The Hornets held an 18-point lead at one point in this game. Kemba Walker was feeling it for most of the night. He had 34 points on 11-19 shooting, along with 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals. Then Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stepped up for Detroit. KCP scored the last 11 points for the Pistons in regulation. He finished with 7 three-pointers, 9 rebounds and 3 assists to go along with his 33 points.

Kemba and KCP went back-and-forth down the stretch in a classic shootout. Watch the recap up top.