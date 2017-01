Bronx-native Kemba Walker’s having the best season of his career. He’s put his game together beautifully this season, finding a way to combine his blazing speed with an effective jumpshot. That speed is still around for the 26-year-old. He put it on full display during Friday night’s game back home, sending Derrick Rose to the ground. Watch the video above to see Rose touch earth.

