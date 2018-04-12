Kemba Walker Unsure of His Future in Charlotte

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker says he has “no idea” what the future holds for him in Charlotte.

Hornets PG Kemba Walker on what to expect about his future in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/SkzGa9NvNO — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) April 11, 2018

The 27-year-old wants to remain with the Hornets, but has grown frustrated with missing out on the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Walker has one year remaining on his a four-year, $48 million contract with the Hornets.

