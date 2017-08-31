Whether it’s for his decision to sign with the Warriors or his sometimes combative demeanor on and off the court, Kevin Durant is used to getting criticized for the things he does and says. But, in a recent “Hot Ones” interview with Sean Evans of First We Feast, KD has to deal with a different kind of heat.

The premise of the interview is that Evans asks KD questions, some his own and some user-submitted, while the pair eat 10 chicken wings, each of which is hotter than the one before. In the video above, you can see Durant get through most of the wings and questions just fine, but when he gets to the spiciest sauces, the defending champ starts to struggle.

He coughs, he sweats and he stumbles through his words but eventually finishes off the interview without needing any milk or water. It’s pretty cool to see a guy who averaged 35.2 points on .556/.474/.927 shooting in the NBA Finals struggle to answer questions on which players he would (Russell Westbrook) or wouldn’t (Draymond Green) go to for fashion advice.

Video courtesy of First We Feast