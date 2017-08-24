Warriors star Kevin Durant says that he appreciates what Kyrie Irving did to leave LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While guesting on the Bill Simmons Podcast on Wednesday, Durant said that Kyrie “showed a lot of courage” in requesting a trade out of Cleveland (starting at 7:56):

“He did what he was supposed to do in Cleveland. It’s on to the next chapter. “I can really appreciate what he did. He stood up for himself, he showed a lot of courage, man, because it’s hard to take that type of criticism. “You know what I’m saying… when you just want to play ball. I feel him on that.”

