Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were ejected after going off on a referee with 43.6 seconds left in the Warriors’ 101-111 loss to the Grizzlies.
Unhappy with a no-call, Curry turned his mouthpiece into a fastball, hurling it straight at the ref.
Then, Durant was tossed for jawing at the ref, after which KD flipped the bird at the official.
A suspension could be on the way for the two Warriors’ stars.
