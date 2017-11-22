It’s been more than a full season since Kevin Durant last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it seems that many fans have still not forgiven him. When Durant was introduced during the Warriors’ starting lineups on Wednesday, he was greeted with a loud round of boos while the theme to The Empire Strikes Back played over the PA system.

KD receives plenty of boos as he’s introduced with The Emperor Strikes Back playing pic.twitter.com/fGjKOgFMUe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2017

Durant, to his credit, seemed to take this welcome in stride — you’re able to see him crack a smile in the video. As for the music, there’s no question that the NBA’s Empire currently makes its home in the Bay Area.