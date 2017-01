James Harden had a historic triple-double against the Sixers tonight in front of a packed crowd that included Allen Iverson, Meek Mill and the one and only Kevin Hart. After putting up 51 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, Harden had to do his obligatory postgame interview with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth. Hart, a Philly-native, made sure to get in on the action. Watch the hilarity up top.