Life as a Knicks fan has never been easy, particularly during the Jim Dolan era, and especially during the 2016-17 NBA season.

We sent Tamara Pridgett to MSG to see how Knicks fans are feeling about Dolan vs Oakley, if they’re #TeamPhil or #TeamMelo, and honestly… what the heck the Knicks need to do to become competitive again.

RELATED:

Knicks Owner James Dolan Pledged $300K to Elect Donald Trump