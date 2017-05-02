Kobe Bryant has been imparting some bucket-getting tips onto his daughter, Gianna, and it’s starting to pay off.

On her 11th birthday, Kobe posted a video of the Lil Mamba working on her turnaround jumper with the caption, “Happy Birthday to this lil lady. My Gigi!! #lilmamba #tesoro #11”

Time will tell if Gianna has the will (or desire) to attack the craft with her father’s intensity and focus.

For now, it looks like she’s off to a good start.

