Lakers legend Kobe Bryant answered one of basketball’s toughest questions before his jersey retirement ceremony on Monday: “No. 8 or 24?”

In typical Mamba fashion, Kobe began, “I tend to gravitate toward things that are harder to do…”

“8 or 24?”@kobebryant gives his answer to one of the sport’s toughest questions! #Ko8e24 pic.twitter.com/BewOB3KYo8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2017

RELATED:

Kobe Bryant Gives Heartfelt Speech During Jersey Retirement Ceremony